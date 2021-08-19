RIEGL today announced that NV5 Geospatial, North America’s largest geospatial data firm, has acquired the new VMX-2HA Dual Scanner Mobile Mapping System. The solution will initially deploy in utility and transportation projects and enable NV5 Geospatial to collect highly accurate, feature-rich data at highway speeds. The flexibility, ease of setup, and smaller footprint will also allow the use of the VMX-2HA on various platforms, including boats, all-terrain vehicles, and trains.

“NV5 Geospatial has a long history of working with RIEGL, having utilized their products for aerial platforms as well as earlier generations of the VMX sensors,” said Jonathon Wittman, vice president of acquisition at NV5 Geospatial. “The new VMX-2HA is a powerful solution that enables us to do more detailed surveys, in a form factor that can be set up and ready to go in a matter of minutes. We also appreciate the flexibility of the platform, which enables integration of spherical cameras and other technology that will allow us to explore new, creative survey applications.”

The VMX-2HA delivers mobile point clouds at a resolution of 1,000 to 4,000 points per square meter (pops) and 0.08′ vertical accuracy in terms of 95% confidence intervals. It also features a high-speed 10GigE link, which supports reliable data acquisition of up to 2 million measurements per second and image data from all integrated cameras.

NV5 Geospatial will launch the VMX-2HA as part of a mapping project for a large U.S. utility company and implement it for work being done for the Department of Transportation.

RIEGL USA Mobile Division Manager, Joshua France, states “The addition of the VMX-2HA to NV5 Geospatial’s toolbox continues the long-term relationship. Mobile mapping systems and software advancements developed and delivered by RIEGL continue to support greater user productivity. This has been the key to continuing to expand and maintain customers as they see the benefits day in and day out when working in our production environment. I look forward to seeing the great results from NV5 Geospatial’s new VMX-2HA.”

