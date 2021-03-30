Ashtead Technology Add 10 New Multibeam Sonars

Tritech International Limited, a Moog Inc. company, has received an order for 10 Gemini 720is 4000m-rated multibeam sonars from integrated subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology Ltd.

These reliable, high-quality multibeam imaging sonars will be added to Ashtead Technology’s rental stock and will help meet the growing demand for acoustic sensors in the subsea industry.

Due to Tritech’s ability to deliver sensors quickly, the company have already delivered two of the sonars, with the other eight being planned for delivery later in the month.

The Gemini 720is provides real-time, video-like sonar data and can be used at depths of up to 4000m. The multibeam sonar is ideal for target recognition, obstacle avoidance and navigation and is often used with ROVs and WROVs within the subsea industry.

For more information on the Gemini 720is and Tritech’s range of multibeam imaging sonars, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...