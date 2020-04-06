As several tradeshows have been postponed or cancelled, iXblue has been proactive in finding a new way to introduce their new products and solutions to you. They have decided to come directly to you through a series of live and interactive webinars: iXlive!

Join iXblue’s first Webinar session TUESDAY, APRIL 7th:

Gaps M5, new cost-effective and export-free USBL system

This webinar and subsequent ones will last about 20 minutes, including a 10-minute Q&A session where you will be able to pose questions directly to iXblue’s experts via the platform.

No need to register – just click the “join the webinar” button at the time and date of the iXlive event on the official iXlive site.

Can’t attend the various sessions? All webinars will be available online after the live.

Add this Webinar to your calendar

