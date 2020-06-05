The World Ocean Council (WOC) invites students and young professionals from around the world to respond to the Global Maritime Forum (GMF) call for submissions to the Future Maritime Leaders essay competition.

The 2020 GMF essay topic is: How can the maritime sector contribute to realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the coming decade?

The deadline is June 21, 2020.

Three winning essays will be awarded the opportunity to participate in the GMF’s Virtual High-Level Meeting in October 2020 and will have their contributions published on the GMF website. They will also be supported to attend the GMF Annual Summit 2021 in London, where they will take up active roles as full participants alongside 250 public and private sector leaders.

Essay competition criteria:

• The competition is open to students and young professionals aged 18-30.

• Essay submissions in PDF format should not comprise more than 1,000 words.

• Participants in the competition should also attach their CV and a submission form.



Competition winners will be announced in early September.

For more information on the GMF Future Maritime Leaders essay competition, click here.

The GMF convenes top executives, policymakers, NGOs, experts, thought leaders and other decision makers with the determination and authority to shape a sustainable future for global seaborne trade.

The GMF Future Maritime Leaders Essay Competition links well with the WOC Young Ocean Professionals (YOP) initiative, which is developing a global, multi-sectoral network of young leaders from the ocean business and investment community. Those interested in joining the WOC YOP Program are invited to submit their interest via the WOC website.

