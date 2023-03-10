The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced a notice of funding opportunity, making $12,423,000 available in fiscal year 2023 funds through the United States Marine Highway Program (USMHP), previously named America’s Marine Highway Program.

The USMHP seeks to increase the use of U.S. navigable waterways, especially where water-based transport is the most efficient, effective and sustainable option. The USMHP helps to create maritime jobs, strengthen the nation’s supply chains, reduce emissions and lower maintenance costs.

The department will evaluate projects using criteria including: the effect on movement of goods, level of nonfederal funding investment, use of domestic preference, consideration of equity and environmental justice. The department will also consider geographic diversity when selecting grant recipients, as well as how the project addresses challenges faced by rural areas.

Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. EST on April 28, 2023.

For more info regarding the USMHP, click here or contact the USMHP staff via email at mh@dot.gov, or by phone at 202–366–1123.

Like this: Like Loading...