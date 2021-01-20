Fugro is participating in an EU co-funded research and innovation project to develop a remote solution for global satellite-derived seafloor mapping. The three-year project, named “4S” (Satellite Seafloor Survey Suite), will develop an online cloud-based solution that will use highly automated Earth-observation algorithms and workflows to remotely map and monitor seafloor habitats, morphology and shallow-water bathymetry. Fugro will lead the project’s business and integration actions, and its hydrographers and geodata specialists will evaluate the solution via several use cases around the globe.

4S will leverage artificial intelligence, physics models, and satellite and airborne data to de-risk marine site characterization activities in the shallow-water zone by quickly analyzing seafloor properties using less personnel and equipment.

The 4S consortium includes experts from the fields of satellite data analytics, hydrography and biology, and is being led by EOMAP, specializing in optical remote sensing of aquatic environments. Other project partners include the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, QPS, Länsstyrelsen Västerbotten, CNR ISMAR, the Hydrographic Institute and Smith Warner International Ltd.

