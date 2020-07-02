Fulkrum Technical Resources (FTR), a global provider of technical personnel specializing in QA/QC, inspection and vendor surveillance services to the energy industry, has taken in Oceaneering’s third-party inspection division, including two key members of staff.

Joining Fulkrum’s team in Aberdeen are industry veterans, Kelly McKimmie and Mike Christie. McKimmie joins FTR with nearly three decades of experience as a senior inspection coordinator, and Christie, a senior inspector and technical adviser, joins under the same title, bringing with him 35 years’ industry experience.

FTR will provide third-party inspection services, including temporary equipment inspection, to several key operators and contractors, including Chrysaor and Oceaneering.

