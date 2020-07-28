EMODnet now offers the EMODnet Bathymetry World Base Layer service (EBWBL).

EBWBL provides the highest resolved topographic and bathymetric worldwide layout currently available, with land and sea integration matching the OpenStreetMap coastline representation.

This new service provides fast and easy access to worldwide bathymetric information, enabling marine knowledge users, including industry, scientists, coastal managers, students and the general public, to access high-resolution representations of seabed features from their own computer. EBWBL is free to access from the EMODnet Bathymetry portal (https://tiles.emodnet-bathymetry.eu).

This first edition of the EBWBL has a global coverage and combines the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) gridded data and the EMODnet Bathymetry Digital Terrain Model (EMODnet DTM) at the highest resolution as Web Map Tiles Services (WMTS).

Learn more at www.emodnet.eu.

