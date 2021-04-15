Decom North Sea (DNS), the only membership organization dedicated to the oil and gas decommissioning sector, has announced the appointment of Fraser Moonie as Chief Executive Officer.

Well known across the international marketplace, Fraser brings over 25 years’ experience to the role, including 15 years with Bibby Offshore where he was instrumental in growing the company into one of the global subsea industry’s key players. His decommissioning-specific experience includes some of the sector’s highest-profile campaigns: from Technip’s Phillips Maureen platform re-float project in 2001 to 2015’s ConocoPhillips MacCulloch and 2017’s CNR Murchison, with international experience in the Gulf of Mexico decommissioning for Shell Pipeline (Shell Oil US) in the same year.

Commenting on his appointment, Fraser said: “I join Decom North Sea at what continues to be an extraordinary time for society and a challenging time to be in business. I believe that the next five years are critical to our industry, and that Decom North Sea has a key role to play in facilitating domestic and international success for its members. Continuing the sterling work of my predecessor and his board of directors, my aim is to consolidate DNS’ position as a key voice within the decommissioning arena. Operator, supply chain, and regulator communities share a joint vision to provide safe, cost-effective, and environmentally sound decommissioning as the energy transition accelerates – and DNS exists to provide a vital link between each group, facilitating their joint success.”

Jinda Nelson, Chair of DNS’ board of directors added: “We are thrilled to welcome Fraser to Decom North Sea, knowing that his global decommissioning experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and engaging manner make him a perfect candidate to drive the DNS strategy. Highly respected and with outstanding, well-documented leadership skills, Fraser’s passion for this industry is clear, and we are convinced that he will play an important part in the future of the organization and wider decom sector.”

DNS’ interim Managing Director, Will Rowley, who has led and developed the organization during the past 12 months, will support a smooth transition before continuing his long-standing involvement with DNS.

