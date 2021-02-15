The IEA-OES has released “An International Evaluation and Guidance Framework for Ocean Energy Technology” to respond to a need to have a completely objective evaluation of how a technology performs against key criteria. The information required to carry out a fully objective, quantitative evaluation is not always available, especially at the early stages of the development process. This means that the evaluation approach must evolve, taking into account the development stage, activities completed and the available information.

The goal of this document is to accommodate formal standards and guidelines where they already exist and provide cues for the future production of other supporting standards and guidelines where required.

The report is available at: www.ocean-energy- systems.org/publications/oes- documents.

Like this: Like Loading...