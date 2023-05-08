Holland Shipyards Group Retrofits Vessel for Hydrogen Fuel

Future Proof Shipping’s Waal is in the final phase of its retrofit. The 110-m long Waal follows a pre-paved path towards zero-emissions shipping as Holland Shipyards Group previously retrofitted a sister ship, the inland vessel Maas, to run using a zero-emissions hydrogen propulsion system.

The long-lead components such as the six Ballard FC WAVE fuel cells, AYK batteries, and electric propulsion motor are ordered, and steel cutting for the new technical space will start soon. Waal is expected to enter service within five months of arriving at the Holland Shipyards Group yard.

Like its sister vessel, the FPS Waal will have a complete retrofit. The internal combustion technology will be replaced with hydrogen technology, removing the main engine with a reduction gearbox.

The diesel engine driving the bow thruster and the diesel generators will be replaced by a new modular propulsion system. This consists of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system for converting hydrogen into electric power, and a battery system.

With six fuel cell modules, FPS Waal will have a fuel cell capacity of 1.2 MW.

Waal will feature an innovative cooling and ventilation system, thanks to a subsidy from the Netherlands’ Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

Following the retrofit, the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 200 TEU. Provisions will be made for an additional push barge. Upon completion, FPS Waal will operate on the Rotterdam–Duisburg route on the Rhine, one of Europe’s busiest waterways.

Like this: Like Loading...