Co-organized by the Sea Innovation Cluster Pôle Mer Méditerranée and the French Wind Energy Association (France Energie Eolienne), co-founded by CCIAMP, the 10th edition of the FOWT Conference will bring together the sector’s leading experts, researchers and industry leaders to exchange views on the latest technological innovation and research in floating offshore wind energy.

FOWT will take place at La Cité Nantes Congress Centre in Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France, May 10 to 12. The event comprises two days of conferences and one academic day around the central theme: “a global commitment.”

The past few years have seen the confirmation of the worldwide acceleration of the floating wind industry. FOWT supports countries in meeting their renewable energy goals and offers a space for industry players to demonstrate their new technologies. We have seen a number of strong commitments from countries such as Australia, the United States, South Korea and Japan. Beyond the worldwide race to implement commercial floating farms, we are also seeing a commitment from a diversity of stakeholders and industries.

Sessions

Stakeholders must also take a holistic approach to floating offshore wind objectives, not only focusing on gigawatt output but also on environmental, financial, and political concerns. This theme will be addressed through a series of highly technical and academic sessions, as well as through the plenary sessions:

– Reindustrialization through local added value

– Open to outsiders: Translating neighboring industry knowledge and innovations to floating offshore wind development

– O&M and decommissioning

– Consolidation of floating technologies to satisfy non-recourse project financing criteria

– Minimizing carbon footprint

International Networking

FOWT is a truly international event. Over 50 percent of foreign attendance is expected. Many foreign delegations and companies have already confirmed they will be present.

Networking is a fundamental part of this event, with more than 1,200 attendees expected, physically and virtually. There will be structured meet-the-buyer and B2B meetings for registered participants: a matchmaking platform to connect suppliers and top international buyers from pilot farms and future commercial parks. An exhibition space will feature sponsors offering their products/services. Networking time can be arranged between panels and during cocktails.

A Market Accelerating Approach

The objective of FOWT is to further the advancement of floating wind and to accelerate its implementation into the global renewable energy mix. This event is meant to promote constructive discussions between all actors and stakeholders of this emerging industry. Hence, the affordable registration fee and the “no pay to speak policy” implemented by the organization committee.

Discover the complete program and book your pass now at: www.fowt-conferences.com.

