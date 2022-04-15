FOWT is the world’s largest event dedicated to floating offshore wind turbines. It will take place May 16 to 18 in Montpellier, France, in hybrid mode, with physical access to the event and virtual access. The central theme is: “delivering commercial-scale projects.”

Co-organized by the Sea Innovation Cluster Pôle Mer Méditerranée and the French Wind Energy Association (France Energie Eolienne) and co-founded by CCIAMp, the ninth edition of the FOWT conference will bring together the sector’s leading experts, researchers and industry leaders to exchange views on the latest technological innovation and research in floating offshore wind energy during the two days of the conference and one academic day.

FOWT is, more than ever, a place for business meetings and partnership. This year, it will feature:

900+ attendees expected (physical and online editions).

Structured “meet the buyer” and B2B meetings for registered participants: a matchmaking platform to connect suppliers and top international buyers from pilot farms and future commercial parks.

An exhibition space for sponsors offering their products/services.

Networking time arranged between conferences and during cocktails.

The conference is a truly international event:

Over 50 percent of foreign attendance is expected; many foreign delegations and companies have already confirmed their presence.

Three days of plenary sessions and a technical tour will include world-renowned speakers and experts sharing their latest findings and observations.

A Market Accelerating Approach

The objective of FOWT is to further the advancement of floating wind and to accelerate its implementation into the global renewable energy mix. This event is meant to promote constructive discussions between all actors and stakeholders of this emerging industry. There is a “no pay to speak policy” implemented by the organization committee.

