Forum Energy Technologies has secured an order to supply specialist subsea equipment for a major cable maintenance project in Southeast Asia.

The contract, which was awarded through Forum’s local representatives, will see the company deploy a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon Launch and Recovery System, as well as associated surface power and control installations. The equipment will be used to support telecommunication contracts in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

The XT500 trenching system is ideally suited to cable maintenance projects with a 3,000-m depth rating and 3-m ROV burial capability on the ocean floor. It utilizes Forum’s proven Integrated Control Engine (ICE) and has robust 500-hp power.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, and installed on board the client’s vessel in early 2021.

As part of the workscope, Forum will also deliver operational and maintenance training for the client’s personnel and provide support during the first mobilization on board the vessel, including sea trials.

