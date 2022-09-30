FORCE Technology’s new SimFlex Cloud for engineering studies unlocks time and cost savings during the planning and design phase of maritime infrastructure projects, as proposed developments can be evaluated in real time and under highly realistic conditions without visiting a physical simulator facility. SimFlex Cloud for engineering studies is an expansion of the latest generation SimFlex Cloud simulator, a dedicated SaaS (software as a service) solution.

All new environmental model designs are created by FORCE Technology engineers within weeks of receiving

the engineering plan so they can be quickly assessed by professional captains, pilots and navigators using any

of the 700 mathematical ship models in the SimFlex Cloud vessel database.

While FORCE Technology already provides engineering check-out services using its in-house simulators, SimFlex Cloud for engineering studies introduces the new possibility of immediate online access for testing at any time and from anywhere with a stable broadband connection.

Navigators and bridge officers can verify the impact of port and harbor design changes by operating their vessel models using a mouse and keyboard and a specially designed operator console for desktop simulation. They can even operate their vessels in the first person using SimFlex Cloud’s new augmented reality (AR) functionality. Furthermore, SimFlex Cloud for engineering studies provides the capability to automate test routes and specific maritime operations in order to produce trustworthy data over continuously repeated activities.

SimFlex Cloud for engineering studies suits both large, turnkey projects and smaller, more localized work. Design test applications include: navigation in relation to new or removed sea marks; the effects of the design and location of piers, including width and location of landing channels; conditions for arrival/departure in existing or new ports; vessel movements in relation to both frequency and time, which contributes to the precise assessment of, e.g., the

risk of grounding; moored ship movement at open or closed facilities; and maneuverability in shallow waters.

Learn more here.

