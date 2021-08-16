The Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative, led by Mote Marine Laboratory in collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, is moving closer to finding the technologies and strategies that could be deployed for mitigation efforts during future red tides (blooms of Karenia brevis algae).

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis publicly opened a state-of-the-art recirculating seawater facility located at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park where partnering scientists and engineers from around the country are testing mitigation technologies before they are deployed in bays and coastal waters in order to ensure they will do no greater harm to these ecosystems than the red tide itself.

Over 25 different partnership projects have been funded since the initiative was signed in June 2019.

The initiative-funded scientists have identified and considered over 125 compounds and technologies to decrease the impacts of red tide on the environment, economy and quality of life in Florida.

