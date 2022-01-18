FLNG Spread Mooring System Receives Approval

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has recently received basic approval in principle (AIP) from classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG ) one-side spread mooring system.

The system developed by SHI allows an FLNG to be safely spread moored on one side, enabling LNG carriers to berth and load on the opposite side free from obstructions, ABS said in a statement.

“The one-side spread mooring system is a patented technology that can replace complex turrets in a mild offshore environment,” said Wang K. Lee, vice president of SHI’s offshore business division.

He added that the system would be the “optimized solution for shipping companies looking for economical FLNG models.”

With the new technology, SHI expects to be in a better position than its rivals in winning orders for new FLNG facilities. It also developed new liquefaction technology for floating LNG producers.

In November, the shipbuilder delivered Eni’s Coral Sul FLNG. The unit already arrived in Mozambique.

SHI built three out of the four FLNG units ordered so far and is competing to win the contract for the third FLNG for Petronas.

Like this: Like Loading...