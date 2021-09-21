The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the five finalists of the Waves to Water Prize, a competition focused on using the power of waves to develop clean energy-powered desalination technologies to help provide potable water to communities in need.

The five CREATE Stage winners built a functional prototype or proof of concept of their systems and were selected to share a $500,000 prize pool. They will be invited to participate in the fifth, and final, stage of the Waves to Water Prize competition: DRINK .

The remaining competitors will have 180 days to build and ship their wave-powered desalinization prototypes to Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina, where the devices will undergo up to five days of testing in the open ocean next April.

See the prize finalists here.

