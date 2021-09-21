Five Finalists for DOE Waves to Water Prize
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the five finalists of the Waves to Water Prize, a competition focused on using the power of waves to develop clean energy-powered desalination technologies to help provide potable water to communities in need.
The five CREATE Stage winners built a functional prototype or proof of concept of their systems and were selected to share a $500,000 prize pool. They will be invited to participate in the fifth, and final, stage of the Waves to Water Prize competition: DRINK.
The remaining competitors will have 180 days to build and ship their wave-powered desalinization prototypes to Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina, where the devices will undergo up to five days of testing in the open ocean next April.