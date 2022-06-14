The Fischer family has created the technology group Conextivity to extend its expertise and innovation capabilities across the entire connectivity value chain. Conextivity Group will meet the connectivity challenge posed by the emergence of new cross-functional and scalable ecosystems, from locally interconnected devices and sensors to cloud-managed IoT platforms.

“Conextivity” is the family group’s new identity. With the motto of “reimagining connectivity,” the family-owned company, founded in 1954, is transforming itself from a connector supplier into a full-service partner for high-performance connectivity.

The group is accelerating the development of its two business activities, Fischer Connectors and Wearin’, toward the same entrepreneurial vision. The former is broadening its scope of activity to include electronics and building a production site in Portugal. Wearin’ is expanding its IoT solution and signing technology partnerships to improve the safety and efficiency of the connected human; in May, it was at the heart of a European civil protection exercise to test technologies available to first responders in the event of large-scale disasters.

With double-digit annual growth, Conextivity Group is aiming for 1 billion Swiss francs in revenue within 10 years.

