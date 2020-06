Astronaut and oceanographer Dr. Kathy Sullivan, 68, has become both the first American woman to walk in space and the first woman to reach the deepest part of the ocean, Challenger Deep.

EYOS Expeditions coordinated the 35,810-ft. dive mission.

Sullivan and Victor L. Vescovo, an explorer who funded the mission, spent about an hour and a half at Challenger Deep.

