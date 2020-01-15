Ilya Espino de Marotta has taken office as deputy administrator of the Panama Canal, making history as the first woman to ever hold the position.

She began her career at the Canal in 1985 as the sole female engineer on the shipyard. She now works alongside more than 1,000 women and recently served as the vice president of transit business and the executive vice president for engineering during the Panama Canal Expansion Program.



“Ilya skillfully oversaw the construction of the Expanded Canal, leading the waterway into a new era for global shipping,” said Panama Canal Board of Directors Chairman Aristides Royo.

