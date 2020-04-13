NOAA has released the first annual report on the progress made in mapping U.S. ocean, coastal and Great Lakes waters. Knowledge of the depth, shape and composition of the seafloor are foundational data elements necessary to explore, sustainably develop, understand, conserve and manage U.S. coastal and offshore natural resources.

“The progress made in mapping U.S. waters through 2019 represents the cumulative work of federal and state agencies, nongovernmental organizations, private contracting partners and crowdsourced contributions,” said RAdm. Shepard Smith, director of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey. “Partnerships and advances in technology are key to making significant progress toward our common goal of completely mapping U.S. waters.”

Pulling from an analysis of publicly available bathymetry , the report presents the percentage of unmapped U.S. waters by region and shows progress toward filling these basic bathymetry data gaps with each passing year. At the end of 2019, the latest analysis yielded the following results:

Percent of U.S. waters that remain unmapped in 2019:

U.S. total – 54 percent of 3,592,000 square nautical miles (snm)

Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico – 43 percent of 472,200 snm

Great Lakes – 95 percent of 46,600 snm

Caribbean – 42 percent of 61,600 snm

Alaska – 72 percent of 1,080,200 snm

Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington) – 24 percent of 239,700 snm

Pacific Remote Islands and Hawaii – 50 percent of 1,691,700 snm