First Annual Report on US Seafloor Mapping
|
NOAA has released the first annual report on the progress made in mapping U.S. ocean, coastal and Great Lakes waters. Knowledge of the depth, shape and composition of the seafloor are foundational data elements necessary to explore, sustainably develop, understand, conserve and manage U.S. coastal and offshore natural resources.
The 2019 Presidential Memorandum on Ocean Mapping of the United States Exclusive Economic Zone and the Shoreline and Nearshore of Alaska and the global Seabed 2030 initiative make comprehensive ocean mapping a priority for the coming decade. The “Unmapped U.S. Waters” report tracks progress toward these important goals.
“The progress made in mapping U.S. waters through 2019 represents the cumulative work of federal and state agencies, nongovernmental organizations, private contracting partners and crowdsourced contributions,” said RAdm. Shepard Smith, director of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey. “Partnerships and advances in technology are key to making significant progress toward our common goal of completely mapping U.S. waters.”
Pulling from an analysis of publicly available bathymetry, the report presents the percentage of unmapped U.S. waters by region and shows progress toward filling these basic bathymetry data gaps with each passing year. At the end of 2019, the latest analysis yielded the following results:
Percent of U.S. waters that remain unmapped in 2019:
For the latest status on these efforts and how you can contribute, visit http://iocm.noaa.gov/
The pdf version of “Progress Report: Unmapped U.S. Waters” is available at: https://iocm.noaa.gov/