Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) has delivered two of its emergency life support store (ELSS) pods to the Hellenic Navy. The contract, which marks FET’s first supply to Greece’s naval force, will see the business manufacture the two pods at its facility in Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, U.K.

ELSS pods are pressure-tight storage vessels used by naval units as part of a submarine rescue system. In the event of a submarine crew becoming stranded below sea, FET’s ELSS pods are able to deliver life-preserving materials such as medical equipment and supplies to the crew until a full rescue can be deployed.

