The Boater’s Lounge podcast has released an episode featuring Matthew Zimmerman, the CEO of FarSounder, in which he discusses 3D forward-looking sonar (FLS): how it works and how it benefits the industry around the globe. Zimmerman talks about how Argos FLS helps save the environment and FarSounder’s participation in Seabed 2030, the global initiative to map the world’s seafloor.

Listen here.

Read Zimmerman’s article in ST‘s June 2023 issue.

