Yara Marine has announced software design and development specialist EyeGauge as the winner of its Yara Marine X accelerator program. EyeGauge’s solution can digitally connect older equipment to enable affordable, rapid data gathering that would otherwise be unavailable. This allows shipowners to streamline operations and gain efficiencies that will lead to lower emissions.

EyeGauge will receive a two-week intensive on-site bootcamp in Oslo and/or Gothenburg to identify individual project needs. Yara Marine will then arrange a three-month tailored accelerator program to provide the skills and mentorship required to commercialize its product, as well as the chance to work hands-on alongside the Yara Marine X team. The program will also facilitate partnership opportunities, possible investments, and establish a collaborative future with Yara Marine and its network.

