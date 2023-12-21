ExxonMobil implements GeoServe vessel performance software

GeoServe, a maritime software company with offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Houston, reports that ExxonMobil has implemented its vessel performance management and optimization software for its fleet of more than 150 vessels. GeoServe has the fleet on-time charter, where it manages the commercial operations of the vessel.

Patrik Pornoi, supervisor of ExxonMobil’s vessel performance team, posted on LinkedIn, “Exciting news! It was a long run, but here we are: in collaboration with GeoServe, we are on the way to revolutionize ExxonMobil’s vessel performance management. Thank you for everyone involved, especially Anupam Moondra, Ebrahim Barwaniwala, Bipnesh Dubey, and my colleagues Mike Bateman & Chris Hinson.”

“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for GeoServe as it introduces its cutting-edge SaaS-based platform – GeoPerform,” Geoserve said.

The software includes advanced analytics and a digital twin. It is designed to support decisionmaking, including making adjustments to optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions. It will provide ExxonMobil decisionmakers with comprehensive and accurate performance assessments.

GeoServe also provides software for bunker procurement, laytime management, and port disbursement management.

GeoServe says it worked together with ExxonMobil over 6 months, where it customized the software around ExxonMobil’s organizational workflows.

