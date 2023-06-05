Exxon to Supply Biofuel for Hapag-Lloyd Containerships

U.S. energy producer ExxonMobil has signed a deal with container line Hapag-Lloyd to supply its ships with biofuel bunker blends in Northwest Europe.

The firm has agreed to supply Hapag-Lloyd ships at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub with B30 blends containing 30% biofuel and the remainder VLSFO (Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil), it said in an emailed statement.

The International Sustainability & Carbon-Certified (ISCC) biofuel component of the fuel is derived from Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) from 2nd generation sources.

“This agreement and delivery marks an important development for both ExxonMobil and our customers,” said Aly Abdelmotaal, regional marine marketing manager at ExxonMobil.

“By boosting our biofuel offer, we can now further support the marine industry’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) stated ambitions. These bunker deliveries follow similar agreements in Singapore in 2022,” he added.

“We aim to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for our entire fleet by 2045 by using alternative fuels,” added Jan Christensen, senior director for global fuel purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd. Further, “Bunkering ExxonMobil’s marine bio fuel oil blend is yet another step towards turning our commitment into a reality.”

