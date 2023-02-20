EOLOS, a provider of metocean data for the offshore wind industry, has released details of extreme conditions passing by Jindo, on the southern coast of South Korea, during typhoon Hinnamnor.

On August 30, 2022, typhoon Hinnamnor became the first Category 5 storm in the world that year, and winds have since been reported as having reached 260 km/hr.

The deployed EOLOS floating LiDAR buoys recorded wind gusts at sea level of 125 km/hr and maximum wave heights of 11 m. The buoys with integrated ZX 300-m wind LiDAR maintained 100 percent data availability throughout the storm.

While the full energy of the typhoon took place during night hours, the daylight video images that each EOLOS FLS200 buoy captures provide insight into the conditions witnessed during the day. See video at: www.zxlidars.com/education/videos.

The EOLOS FLS200 buoys were deployed in support of offshore wind developments in the region. The buoy has been purposely designed for the needs of the offshore wind industry, ensuring proper dynamics for wind measurements up to 300 m above sea level, even in the most challenging conditions.

