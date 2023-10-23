The search for the 2024 Earthshot Prize winner is underway. As an official nominator for the Earthshot Prize, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is inviting expressions of interest from ocean energy, offshore wind and green hydrogen-related solution developers. Solutions should be beyond idea stage, have been tested in-field or with target audiences, and be at a “tipping point” for scaling impact within the next five years.

Earthshot is a global environmental prize dedicated to finding and growing solutions that will repair our planet this decade. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” challenge in 1962 to land a man on the moon within a decade, the prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

Each year, the Earthshot Prize awards £1 million each to five winners, one from each “Earthshot,”and all 15 finalists enter the Earthshot Fellowship Programme for a year of dedicated support. Finalists and winners are given an incredible platform to amplify their work, as well as tailored support from the Earthshot Prize and its network of NGOs, businesses, governments, funders and expert mentors.

As part of EMEC’s 20th anniversary, the test center is particularly interested in receiving applications from its clients, partners and alumni.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by Monday, October 30, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The expression of interest form is at: https://forms.office.com/e/sW0 CmZxxUV.

Eligible applicants will be invited to complete a more detailed application form by November 27, 2023, after which EMEC will evaluate applications and endorse nominees by December 15, 2023.

Nominations can only be submitted to the Earthshot Prize by official nominators. After EMEC submits its recommendations, they are screened alongside all global nominations as part of a rigorous assessment process, culminating in the selection of five winners by the Earthshot Prize Council.

