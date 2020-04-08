Environmental Leadership Award Nomination
The 2020 Blue Peter Gala is set for September 14 at the Princeton Garden Theater in Princeton, New Jersey.
Held every other year, the gala honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in the environmental field.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
To nominate someone, simply provide the name, profession, company or organization and a reason why you think this person meets the standards of the Blue Peter Leadership Award.
Nominations must be submitted by June 19, 2020.