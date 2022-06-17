Teledyne Marine’s 2022 Photo/Data Contest is in full swing. Submit your photos of Teledyne Marine’s products in action, or data you’ve collected using Teledyne’s products, by August 31, or just visit the contest page to vote for your favorites: https://woobox.com/jxwuo9.

The award categories are:

Voters Choice Award – Grand Prize: Teledyne Marine panel of judges select their favorite image from the five entries receiving the most public votes.

Staff Favorite Award: Staff judges select their favorite entry.

Best Data Award: Share your multibeam, single-beam, sonar or ADCP data collected using Teledyne Marine gear.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Award: Share photos of your team working together to make it all happen.

Adversity Award: Share images from your worst days–fighting the elements, working in extremes and/or dealing with challenges.

Moment of Zen Award: Share photos of our products and you or your team working in beautiful locations, enjoying tranquil moments and/or celebrating those small achievements.

Best Effects – New: Share your use of mobile phones’ and computers’ special effects to up your creativity and image impact.



Down Under Award: Share those underwater photographs. Photos can either show Teledyne Marine products in action below the surface or be images taken with Bowtech cameras.

You need at least 10 votes to compete in the above categories.

The grand prize winner will receive a DJI Mini 3 Pro Advanced Mini Camera Drone ($900 value).

Awardees from all other categories can choose one of the following prizes:

$200 gift card for Hotels.com.

$200 Patagonia gift certifica te.

$200 bank gift card. (This option may not be available in all parts of the world.)

To enter the contest, upload your image(s) here, along with supporting details. Then, share the image on your social media channels and encourage friends, family and industry associates to vote for your submission. Tag @teledynemarine on Facebook and Twitter – #TMPhoto2022.

