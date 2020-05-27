ASL‘s 2020 Early Career Scientist Contest is now open. The goal of this program is to support the oceanographic and limnological research community by lending, free of charge, a calibrated battery-powered Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) (either 125/200/455/769-kHz or 38/125/200/455-kHz configuration), plus mooring cage and battery for

a three-month maximum deployment period, along with the support from ASL’s team of experts.

This instrument-loan program is open to early-career scientists and engineers, graduate students, post-doctoral fellows and others involved in oceanographic or freshwater work.

The AZFP can monitor the presence and abundance of zooplankton and fish within the water column by measuring the acoustic backscatter returns at multiple ultrasonic frequencies. Other sonar targets realized from the sonar backscatter data include bubbles and suspended sediments. The AZFP is suitable for oceans, lakes and rivers.

To apply to this program, send a summary proposal (maximum length four pages) of your study and a description on how it would benefit from the use of the AZFP’s capabilities.

The selection criteria include:

 Relevance of the project: the measurements obtained should advance the understanding of physical and/or biological phenomena of importance to the aquatic environment.

 Innovation of the project, including scientific merit.

 The ability of the party to deploy and recover the instrument.

Applications are due by June 30, 2020.

For additional information, visit www.aslenv.com or contact Jan Buermans:

jan@aslenv.com

250-656-0177 ext. 125

Like this: Like Loading...