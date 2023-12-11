E3WS (Earthquake Early Warning System) is the first EEWS based solely on AI algorithms. It has been designed using the first 3 sec. of seismic waves recorded by a single station. Results show an improvement in magnitude estimates compared to existing single-station-based EEWS and slightly better localization.

E3WS was tested on large earthquakes in real-time scenarios. It provides time-dependent magnitude estimates that follow the earthquake source time functions.

E3WS is highly exportable: It can be installed in 32-bit single-board computers, such as a Raspberry Pi 4, and in more complex 64-bit processors.

