EDP has launched the second module of the Energy Starter 2022 program to introduce startups and fast-growing technology companies (scale ups) to EDP specialists from around the world. This program, which already had the first module in May focused on the energy networks of the future, aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that contribute to the energy transition.

Applications for startups will be accepted until September 30.

After the evaluation process, those selected will participate in a bootcamp in Houston, where, together with EDP and EDP Renewables’ specialists, they will be able to develop their ideas and work on pilot projects. At this stage, they will also have access to a wide range of mentors and experts who will help them develop their businesses.

At the end of this edition of Energy Starter, the startups will have the opportunity to test their solution in the energy sector, in partnership with EDP, in countries where the group is present.

