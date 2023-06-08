Energy Observer will visit Cape Town, South Africa, June 12 to 20, with a traveling exhibition village open to the public for free June 12 to 18.

Since embarking in 2017 from its home port of Saint-Malo, France, Energy Observer has been sailing around the world on an odyssey that will run until 2024. The vessel has already sailed more than 50,000 nautical mi., a length equivalent to twice around the world; conducted 79 stopovers, including Paris, London, St. Petersburg, the Arctic Circle, Panama, the Galapagos, San Francisco and Singapore; and visited more than 40 countries.

Developed from an award-winning legendary catamaran, Energy Observer is a laboratory for the ecological transition to zero-emission technologies. Renewable energy solutions involving hydrogen, solar power, wind power and hydropower are all being tested and optimized on board.

The vessel is working to accelerate the energy transition by demonstrating that the onboard technologies and energy mix work in extreme environments and can be replicated on a larger scale, both ashore and at sea, in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...