Top: A 600-kHz, 100° scan from the EM2040. Bottom: A 300-kHz scan using the same hardware.

Kongsberg Maritime has released two new state-of-the-art features on its EM 2040 MKII multibeam echosounder. The first enables the use of dual high frequencies to survey wide swaths of the seabed at much higher resolutions than before, while the second facilitates simultaneous collection of backscatter data using multiple frequencies.

The EM 2040 MKII is a broadband multibeam echosounder system that uses frequencies from 200 to 400 kHz to yield a wide swath of up to 170°. With the new high-frequency feature, the EM 2040 MKII will additionally employ 600- and 700-kHz frequencies to give enhanced detail over a swath of up to 120°. This will enable the user to carry out bathymetric survey, inspection and wreck mapping at the highest resolution possible today. Seabed classification will also be more accurate due to the added ability to simultaneously collect backscatter data at multiple frequencies.

