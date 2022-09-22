Led by the University of the Highlands and Islands, together with Heriot-Watt University, Environmental Interactions of Marine Renewables (EIMR) is an international virtual conference that will take place October 4 to 6, hosted across the Scottish Highlands and Islands region. The conference series explores the interactions of marine renewable energy technologies with the environment.

It is a major forum for researchers and professionals to come together to present their latest research, results and ideas. EIMR aims to strengthen relationships between the emerging marine renewable energy industry, research centers, universities, government agencies and other stakeholders.

Learn more here.

