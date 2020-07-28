Gemeco unveils EFOY Fuel Cell for Mobile Applications
Gemeco presents the most innovative 12-volt charging technology available – the EFOY Comfort Series Fuel Cell. A fuel cell is a device that uses a source of fuel and an oxidant to create electricity from an electro-chemical process. In principle, this is the reverse of electrolysis. It might sound like something right out of a recent science fiction movie but this silent, eco-friendly technology from EFOY has actually been around for more than 10 years, with over 40,000 fuel cells currently in service worldwide.
The EFOY Comfort system is a lightweight (under 20 pounds) and highly compact (18 x 12 x 8 inches) power generator that automatically maintains the charge level of any 12-volt system without the noise and fumes of a typical gas powered generator. It exhausts water and warm air, so it’s safe for use in confined areas that are typical of a marine application. Installing an EFOY fuel cell is truly as simple as a 4-wire connection to the 12-volt electric system, attaching the included water drain hose and then connecting the fuel cartridge.
In minutes you have a fully capable solid-state generator on-line. There is no complicated programming required, and the built-in monitoring circuitry automatically starts and stops the fuel cell to maintain a full charge. Battery charging does not get any easier or more efficient than this.
- Three models offer 80, 140 or 210 Ah capability per day
- Extremely quiet – perfect for a great night’s sleep at anchor
- Fully automatic for maintenance-free, unattended operation
- Environmentally friendly and outputs no harmful emissions
- More power than solar with continuous operation day and night
- Easily functions in conjunction with solar charging systems
- Each fuel cartridge delivers up to 4 weeks of off-grid charging
- Intuitive and user-friendly remote operator interface
- Optional Bluetooth adapter and EFOY app available
Gemeco is honored to be distributing EFOY Comfort fuel cells on the East Coast and into the Mid-West. We are continuing to build a network of installers and fuel cartridge suppliers to service new and existing EFOY users. These locations are listed on the EFOY website so that interested buyers can locate a dealer in their region. If you are interested in these opportunities, please email us via info@gemeco.com. To view more information on the EFOY Comfort fuel cells, you can visit our website at www.gemeco.com, or visit the EFOY Comfort website at www.efoy-comfort.com.