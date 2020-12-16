EdgeTech Introduces New Sonar Frequency Combination

EdgeTech, the leader in high-resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, has recently introduced a new sonar frequency combination ideally suited for shallow water Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV). The new 850kHz and 1600kHz dual-frequency combination provides high-resolution side scan sonar imagery at both frequencies and optional bathymetry at 850kHz. The high-frequency combination is ideally suited for small vehicles operating in shallow water or close proximity to the seafloor.

The new frequency pair is available in EdgeTech’s 2205 hosted platform product line of solutions. The EdgeTech 2205 is a compact, extremely flexible and configurable sonar system for integration on 3rd party underwater and surface vehicles. This modular unit can be configured, based on the customer’s application, to collect side scan sonar imagery, sub-bottom profiles and bathymetric data, singly or in concert with one another.

The system is provided as a complete package where the 2205 electronics are enclosed in a pressure vessel, or alternatively the core electronics can be provided as boards mounted onto a chassis so the customer can integrate the system into their vehicle’s dry electronics area. Two transducer arrays are provided for the side scan sonar and bathymetry that can be mounted on the vehicle where there is a “clear view” of the seafloor. (Sub-bottom profiler transmit and receive are separate from the side scan/bathymetry arrays.)

The system can operate independent of the hosted platform by simply storing the data, or it can be configured to autonomously interoperate with the vehicle during its mission. The system offers co-registered dual-frequency side scan and bathymetry with swath coverages up to 200° with a selection of equidistant and equiangle output options.

As noted by one operator of the new 2205 850/1600kHz system: “The frequency combination is a great selection because a user can get full high-resolution side scan sonar at 1600kHz over 30 meters per side while getting coregistered bathymetry covering the same swath at the same time and it includes nadir gap coverage.”

To learn more, visit EdgeTech’s official website.

