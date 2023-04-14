Eco Wave Power Global AB has entered into an official power purchase agreement with the Israeli National Electric Co., based on the official feed-in tariff that was set for the company’s newly installed wave energy project, the EWP-EDF One Project, at the Port of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, Israel, by Israel’s Electric Authority.

With the power purchase agreement in place, a private examiner has successfully approved the technology’s grid synchronization in accordance with the accepted grid connection standards.

Next, the Israeli Electric Co. (IEC) will perform its own synchronization test and then will officially connect the EWP-EDF One wave energy project to Israel’s energy grid.

Once connected, the EWP-EDF One Project will represent the first time in the country’s history that electricity produced by the power of waves will be transmitted to Israel’s national electric grid.

