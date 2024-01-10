Eco Wave Power Global AB, a publicly traded onshore wave energy company, has started sending clean electricity from its EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa to Israel’s national electric grid; a first for the country.

Eco Wave Power has recently finalized the construction of EWP-EDF One, which was co-funded by EDF Renewable IL (50 percent owner of the project) and by the Israeli Ministry of Energy.

The project has 100 KW of installed capacity and comprises 10 floaters.

Currently, the Eco Wave Power engineering team is performing calibration of the automation system of the power plant and is testing the durability and operation of the equipment.

