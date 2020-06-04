Seven companies–Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corp., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electric Power Co., and Mitsubishi Corp.–have established the “e5 Consortium,” with the goal of establishing new ocean shipping infrastructure services through various initiatives to develop, realize and commercialize zero-emission electric vessels.

e5 stands for five core values: electrification, environment, evolution, efficiency and economics.

Coastal shipping in Japan faces structural issues such as a shortage of mariners due to the aging of the seagoing workforce, as well as the aging of the vessels. In addition, the ocean shipping industry has urged the coastal shipping industry to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) as one of Japan’s measures to address climate change.

As the first phrase of the project, the consortium plans to launch the world’s first zero-emission electric tanker, powered by large-capacity lithium-ion batteries, in March 2022.

e5 Lab. Inc. will serve as the executive office of the e5 Consortium.

Learn more at:

e5ship.com

asahi-tanker.com/news-release/2020/135/

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sJjzCbRFWw&feature=youtu.be

Like this: Like Loading...