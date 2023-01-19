Bayonet Ocean Vehicles Adds Sales Engineer
Bayonet Ocean Vehicles has appointed Dylan Hess as sales engineer. Hess began his career with the U.S. Navy, working on computer and electronic equipment systems, followed by experience as a field service technician in the autonomous underwater vehicle market.
Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, headquartered in Plymouth, Massachusetts, launched early 2022 and manufactures person-portable amphibious tracked vehicles. The company’s autonomous crawlers can easily work in the surf zone, carrying larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. They can be fitted with a variety of environmental, oceanographic, hydrographic, benthic and industry-specific sensors for a range of commercial and military applications.
See the article on Bayonet Ocean Vehicles in Sea Technology‘s November 2022 issue here.