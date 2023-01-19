Bayonet Ocean Vehicles has appointed Dylan Hess as sales engineer. Hess began his career with the U.S. Navy, working on computer and electronic equipment systems, followed by experience as a field service technician in the autonomous underwater vehicle market.

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, headquartered in Plymouth, Massachusetts, launched early 2022 and manufactures person-portable amphibious tracked vehicles. The company’s autonomous crawlers can easily work in the surf zone, carrying larger sensor payloads on the seafloor. They can be fitted with a variety of environmental, oceanographic, hydrographic, benthic and industry-specific sensors for a range of commercial and military applications.

See the article on Bayonet Ocean Vehicles in Sea Technology‘s November 2022 issue here.

Like this: Like Loading...