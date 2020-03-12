Dualog Appoints Sales Manager to Meet IMO Regulations

Tromsø-based maritime digital platform provider Dualog has appointed a new sales manager with special responsibility for the U.K. market.

Richard Bjercke, formerly branch manager of OW Bunker Switzerland and co-head of the Residual Oil Desk at the global commodity trader Gunvor SA, brings solid expertise in the commercial and operational side of shipping to his new role.

“I think my background helps us appreciate the concerns of the shipowners better, both when it comes to how IT must support operations as well as understanding the liability issues pertinent to maritime IT in terms of cybersecurity,” said Bjercke.

With less than a year before the new IMO 2021 resolution on cyber risk management comes into force, Dualog is determined to have the human resources to support shipping companies as they take on the challenge of ensuring compliance with the new regulations.

Explained Morten Lind-Olsen, CEO of Dualog: “The U.K. has a long history of being one of the major shipping countries in the world as well as being one of Europe’s (and the world’s) financial hubs. With Dualog growing at such a fast pace in northern and southern Europe, in addition to Asia, we believe the U.K. is a natural focus for us as IMO 2021 moves closer.”

Like this: Like Loading...