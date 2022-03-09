DSIT Solutions has launched WhitePointer, an underwater acoustic communication system that enables simultaneous communication between multiple surface and underwater platforms. The system is based on the company’s advanced underwater technology that allows networked communication between various users.

The WhitePointer system complies with NATO standards and enables reliable voice and data communication between surface ships, submarines and other underwater users, including divers and drones such as swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs), diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs), AUVs and UUVs.

The system can be fully integrated with any onboard communication system. It implements multiple types of modulations for data transmission and includes a synthesized, high-power transceiver with preset frequencies. This allows the operator to rapidly switch channels without risking errors.

Learn more here.

