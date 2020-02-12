Arctic Rays, LLC is pleased to announce Dragonfish II, a dual-channel, high- quality LED torch light for professional HOW/ROV/AUV imaging applications. The high-output, 30,000 delivered lumens, continuous output Dragonfish II features dual-channel, independently dimmable LED arrays, allowing for white or color blending and independent bi-color operation. Initial eight production units are going to launch customer OceanX for use on manned submersibles and an ROV.

User-settable PWM dimming frequency over RS232 or analog control allows for flicker-free operation for various frame rates. Input voltage range is 200-420 Vdc or 90-260 Vac.

The 6,000-meter-rated, hard-anodized 6061-T6 aluminum housing is extremely compact, with an overall diameter of 111 mm (4.38 in.) and length of 177 mm (7.0 in. – DC version) or 249 mm (9.6 in. – AC version) including connector.

For more information, contact us at www.arcticrays.com or email us at info@arcticrays.com.

