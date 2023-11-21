Advanced Technology Bolsters New Underwater Acoustic Recorders

DORI is a modular line of underwater acoustic recorders which are made for short listening sessions for deployments at sea. These sessions consist of about 15 days (for the S model), three months (for the M model), to long-term monitoring of about six months (for the L model) of continuous recording.

The XS version is a model specially dedicated to complement other platforms. This model is powered by an external source and does not have an internal battery. It is designed to be integrated aboard vehicles such as ROVs, AUVs, or gliders, owing to its very small size. It can also be used as a wired observatory.

All models record 24 bits of raw data on .wav format and have a high dynamic range of 110 dB that can be adjusted as a result of software-configurable analog amplification gains. A software-selectable analog high-pass filter can help for high-energy sites. Thanks to a self-noise level below sea state zero and a high dynamic range, ambient noise can be monitored together with high level sources.

The hydrophone is either integrated directly into the recorder or external.

The target frequency range is divided into two categories for all models: low frequency (up to 30 kHz with an HTI96 MIN Low-Noise hydrophone) and high frequency (up to 200 kHz with an HTI99UHF hydrophone). The low-frequency version is commonly used to monitor ambient noise, vocalizations of marine mammals, and noise from ships or sea works.

In addition to these previous applications, the high-frequency version allows the detection of clicks from marine mammals, including harbor porpoises, with a dedicated and optimized sampling rate of 360 ksps.

The storage capacity is in line with the autonomy of each model and therefore goes up to 16 TB for the largest; and an optional external temperature sensor is available for all of our models.

An online configurator called “How to choose my underwater acoustic recorder” is available for determining the most suitable model. Pricing can be viewed on the Abyssens official website.

Key specifications

Raw data storage (.wav) on 24 bits

High dynamic range: 110 dB

High storage capacity up to 16 TB

3 power approaches: externally powered, internal UN38.3 air transportable rechargeable battery or alkaline C or D cells

Clean and secure access to SD cards and energy (without contact with electronics)

Configuration over WiFi (without opening the recorder)

Software configurable analog amplification gain and high pass filter

