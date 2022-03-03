The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a 501 (c)(3) supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), has launched a scholarship program to encourage and support students interested in a career in marine electronics.

IMEA is looking to grow this scholarship program in 2022 with financial help from NMEA members and the worldwide boating community.

All donations are tax deductible, and no contribution is too small or large.

The goal is to alleviate the marine industry worker shortage through education of students to become technical installers of marine electronics and increase the number of qualified new employees for NMEA member companies.



There are shortages of trained personnel throughout the industry. This scholarship program is one way to encourage new, young blood into the industry.



The 2022 IMEA Scholarship program includes: $5,000 tuition payments made directly to the applying student’s trade school to offset tuition costs; NMEA Basic MEI Training Certification class; and NMEA 2000 Basic Installer Training Certification class.



Scholarship applications must be submitted online by June 30, 2022.

The IMEA Board of Directors will review and award scholarships by July 31, 2022.

Funds will be sent to the winning candidates’ schools by August 15, 2022, in time for the start of the fall semester.

Any member of the general public can apply for this scholarship.

Interested donors should contact IMEA at: info@nmea.org or by calling: 410-975-9425.

Donations can be made in two easy ways:



Electronically via PayPal:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/ ?hosted_button_id= H8BEF6PU3U6CG



Or, check sent to: IMEA, 846 Ritchie Hwy., Suite L4, Severna Park, MD, 21146.



The IMEA 501(c)(3) verification can be found on the IRS website:

https://www.irs.gov/charities- non-profits/tax-exempt- organization-search

