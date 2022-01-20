DOD Seeks Proposals for Environmental, Installation Energy Tech Demos
The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), supports the demonstration of technologies that address priority DoD environmental and installation energy requirements. The goal of ESTCP is to promote the transfer of innovative technologies through demonstrations that collect the data needed for regulatory and DoD end-user acceptance. Projects conduct formal demonstrations at DoD facilities and sites in operational settings to document and validate improved performance and cost savings.
ESTCP is seeking proposals for demonstrations of innovative environmental and installation energy technologies as candidates for funding beginning in fiscal year (FY) 2023. The solicitation requests pre-proposals via calls for proposals (CFP) to federal organizations and via a broad agency announcement (BAA) for private sector organizations.
Pre-proposals are due March 10 by 2 p.m. ET.
Detailed instructions are on the ESTCP website under Funding Opportunities.
DoD organizations (service and defense agencies) may submit pre-proposals for demonstrations of innovative
technologies in the following topic areas:
Environmental Restoration
Munitions Response
Resource Conservation and Resiliency
Weapons Systems and Platforms
Technology Demonstrations to Accelerate Deployment of Energy and Water Efficiency and Resilience Solutions
Energy Resilience on DoD Installations
Solutions to Improve Space Heating and Water Heating Efficiency
Use of Thermal Microgrids to Improve Energy Efficiency and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Improved Life-cycle Management of Packaged Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) Systems
Improved Water Resilience on DoD Installations
Installation Energy and Water
Impact of Climate Change on DoD Buildings
Climate Impacts on DoD Water Infrastructure
Analyzing the Impacts of Weather Events on DoD Installations
Improving Climate Resilience of DoD Installation and Surrounding Community Infrastructure
The BAA and CFP for federal organizations outside DoD are seeking pre-proposals for technologies in the following topic areas:
Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches
Management of Impacted Groundwater
Long-term Management of Impacted Aquatic Sediments
Detection, Classification, Localization, and Remediation of Military Munitions in Underwater Environments
Time-series and New Site Updates to the Defense Regional Sea Level (DRSL) Database
Improved Wildland Fire Management Tools for Testing and Training Land Utilization
Biological Control of Non-indigenous Invasive Species Affecting Military Testing and Training Activities
Technology Demonstrations to Accelerate Deployment of Energy and Water Efficiency and Resilience Solutions
Energy Resilience on DoD Installations
Solutions to Improve Space Heating and Water Heating Efficiency
Use of Thermal Microgrids to Improve Energy Efficiency and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Improved Life-cycle Management of Packaged Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) Systems
Improved Water Resilience on DoD Installations
Impact of Climate Change on DoD Buildings
Climate Impacts on DoD Water Infrastructure
Analyzing the Impacts of Weather Events on DoD Installations
Improving Climate Resilience of DoD Installation and Surrounding Community Infrastructure
ESTCP Director Dr. Herb Nelson, Deputy Director Dr. Andrea Leeson and the ESTCP program managers will conduct the online seminar “ESTCP Funding Opportunities” on January 20 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET. Pre-registration for this webinar is required. If you have difficulty registering, contact: serdp-estcp.webinars@noblis.org or 571-372-6565.