The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), supports the demonstration of technologies that address priority DoD environmental and installation energy requirements. The goal of ESTCP is to promote the transfer of innovative technologies through demonstrations that collect the data needed for regulatory and DoD end-user acceptance. Projects conduct formal demonstrations at DoD facilities and sites in operational settings to document and validate improved performance and cost savings.

ESTCP is seeking proposals for demonstrations of innovative environmental and installation energy technologies as candidates for funding beginning in fiscal year (FY) 2023. The solicitation requests pre-proposals via calls for proposals (CFP) to federal organizations and via a broad agency announcement (BAA) for private sector organizations.

Pre-proposals are due March 10 by 2 p.m. ET.

Detailed instructions are on the ESTCP website under Funding Opportunities.

DoD organizations (service and defense agencies) may submit pre-proposals for demonstrations of innovative

technologies in the following topic areas:

Environmental Restoration

Munitions Response

Resource Conservation and Resiliency

Weapons Systems and Platforms

Technology Demonstrations to Accelerate Deployment of Energy and Water Efficiency and Resilience Solutions

Energy Resilience on DoD Installations

Solutions to Improve Space Heating and Water Heating Efficiency

Use of Thermal Microgrids to Improve Energy Efficiency and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Improved Life-cycle Management of Packaged Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) Systems

Improved Water Resilience on DoD Installations

Installation Energy and Water

Impact of Climate Change on DoD Buildings

Climate Impacts on DoD Water Infrastructure

Analyzing the Impacts of Weather Events on DoD Installations

Improving Climate Resilience of DoD Installation and Surrounding Community Infrastructure

The BAA and CFP for federal organizations outside DoD are seeking pre-proposals for technologies in the following topic areas:

Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches

Management of Impacted Groundwater

Long-term Management of Impacted Aquatic Sediments

Detection, Classification, Localization, and Remediation of Military Munitions in Underwater Environments

Time-series and New Site Updates to the Defense Regional Sea Level (DRSL) Database

Improved Wildland Fire Management Tools for Testing and Training Land Utilization

Biological Control of Non-indigenous Invasive Species Affecting Military Testing and Training Activities

ESTCP Director Dr. Herb Nelson, Deputy Director Dr. Andrea Leeson and the ESTCP program managers will conduct the online seminar “ESTCP Funding Opportunities” on January 20 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET. Pre-registration for this webinar is required. If you have difficulty registering, contact: serdp-estcp.webinars@noblis.org or 571-372-6565.

