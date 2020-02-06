The Department of Defense (DoD), through the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), is seeking proposals for demonstrations of innovative environmental and installation energy technologies as candidates for funding beginning in fiscal year 2021.

Pre-proposals are due March 5, 2020 by 2 p.m. ET.

DoD organizations (service and defense agencies) may submit pre-proposals for demonstrations of innovative technologies in the following topic areas:

Environmental Restoration

Munitions Response in Underwater Environments

Resource Conservation and Resiliency

Weapons Systems and Platforms

Building Level Energy Storage Systems

Enhanced Energy Resiliency

Energy Efficiency Technology Demonstrations Integrated with Utility Energy Service Contracts (UESC)

Enhanced Installation Water Resiliency

Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches

Pre-proposals for federal organizations outside DoD should be in the following topic areas:

Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches

Management of Contaminated Groundwater

Long Term Management of Contaminated Aquatic Sediments

Detection, Classification, Localization, And Remediation of Military Munitions in Underwater Environments

Enhanced Biosecurity and Strategic Mobility with Improved Brown Tree Snake Control

Coastal Total Water Level Model Comparative Assessment

Building Level Energy Storage Systems

Enhanced Energy Resiliency

Energy Efficiency Technology Demonstrations Integrated with Utility Energy Service Contracts (UESC)

Enhanced Installation Water Resiliency

The ESTCP Support Office can be contacted at serdp-estcp.webinars@noblis.org or 571-372-6565.

