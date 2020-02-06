DOD Call for Environmental, Energy Pre-Proposals
The Department of Defense (DoD), through the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), is seeking proposals for demonstrations of innovative environmental and installation energy technologies as candidates for funding beginning in fiscal year 2021.
Pre-proposals are due March 5, 2020 by 2 p.m. ET.
DoD organizations (service and defense agencies) may submit pre-proposals for demonstrations of innovative technologies in the following topic areas:
Environmental Restoration
Munitions Response in Underwater Environments
Resource Conservation and Resiliency
Weapons Systems and Platforms
Building Level Energy Storage Systems
Enhanced Energy Resiliency
Energy Efficiency Technology Demonstrations Integrated with Utility Energy Service Contracts (UESC)
Enhanced Installation Water Resiliency
Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches
Pre-proposals for federal organizations outside DoD should be in the following topic areas:
Innovative Technology Transfer Approaches
Management of Contaminated Groundwater
Long Term Management of Contaminated Aquatic Sediments
Detection, Classification, Localization, And Remediation of Military Munitions in Underwater Environments
Enhanced Biosecurity and Strategic Mobility with Improved Brown Tree Snake Control
Coastal Total Water Level Model Comparative Assessment
Building Level Energy Storage Systems
Enhanced Energy Resiliency
Energy Efficiency Technology Demonstrations Integrated with Utility Energy Service Contracts (UESC)
Enhanced Installation Water Resiliency
The ESTCP Support Office can be contacted at serdp-estcp.webinars@noblis.org or 571-372-6565.